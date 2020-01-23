United Way of Lamar County announces additional funding
The United Way of Lamar County announced additional funding in 2020 to four partner agencies who applied for an Emerging Needs Grant earlier this month.
Executive Director Jenny Wilson said: "After surpassing our campaign goal this past fall, we knew we were in the position to invest even more funds back into our community. Supporting our partner agencies and helping those in need in our community is always our number one priority and why we fundraise in the first place."
The Emerging Needs Grant was open to all of the existing 24 partner agencies, who could each apply for up to $5000 in additional funds.
The Boys and Girls Club received a $4,500 grant for the new after school program at Aaron Parker Elementary School. The New Hope Center received an additional $5,000 for homelessness prevention (rental assistance). SafeT will receive $5,000 for hotel stays in Lamar County. And the Paris Metro was granted $5,000 for the Saturday Flex Service when it starts. The $19,500 in funding is in addition to the over $500,000 allocated to partner agencies and programs in 2020.
Nonprofit, 501(c)3 agencies interested in applying for funding for the 2021 United Way of Lamar County grant cycle will need to attend one of the two mandatory Letter of Intent Meetings on March 3rd and 4th. For more information on grant eligibility and partner agency requirements call 903-784-6642 or visit www.lamarcountyuw.org.
