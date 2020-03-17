Joy Daphine Savell, 87, of Blossom, Texas, passed away on Sunday, March 15, 2020, at Pine Tree Ranch Assisted Living in Paris, Texas.
Daphine was born on Oct. 26, 1932, in Ellis County, Texas, the daughter of Harvey and Bernice Witherspoon.
She attended school in Ferris and graduated in 1950. Daphine married John Savell on March 7, 1953. In the following years, she worked as a nurse in Ferris until her retirement. John and Daphine moved to Lamar County in 2006 to be close to their family.
Daphine was preceded in death by her parents, Harvey and Bernice Witherspoon; her sister and brother-in-law, Betty and Richard Rice; and her brothers, Glenn and Ronnie Witherspoon.
She is survived by her husband of 67 years, John Savell; a daughter and son-in-law, Melanie and Kenny Backus; a granddaughter, Britney Backus Adams and husband, Scott; a grandson, Barrett Savell Backus and wife, Amy; and great-grandchildren, Ethan Scott Adams, Evan Backus Adams and Emma Joy Adams.
Daphine was a life-long member of the Church of Christ. She loved God, her family, and had a gift for never meeting a stranger. Her smile was given freely, her love for her great-grandchildren was known by all who knew her, and she was a treasure among treasures. Daphine will be greatly missed.
A private burial was held on Tuesday, March, 17, 2020, under the direction of Bright-Holland Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent in Daphine’s name to Sunny Glen Children’s Home, 2385 W. Expressway 83, San Benito, TX 78586.
