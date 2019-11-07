TODAY
Paris Masonic Lodge 27 meeting: Dinner at 6:30 p.m., Lodge opens at 7:30 p.m. All Masons welcome.
NAACP Meeting: 5 p.m. NAACP Building, 1490 Fitzhugh Ave. All members asked to attend.
FRIDAY
Marine Corps 244th Birthday Ball: 6 p.m., social/cocktail hour, 7 p.m., ceremony and dinner, tickets $30 per person, $60 per couple, Paris Country Club, 5335 FR 195, public invited especially military past and present, formal dress black tie/uniform prescribed. Guest speaker, County Judge Brandon Bell, call 903-652-5601.
PrimeTime: 8:45 a.m., Steps; 9:30 a.m., Hand and Foot; 10 a.m., Aerobics; 10 a.m., Scrabble; 11 a.m., Water Joints.
SATURDAY
North Lamar High School Class of 1979 Reunion: Email NLHSCLASS79@gmail.com.
Warren Teague Post No. 199 American Legion: 8 to 10 a.m., veterans breakfast, no charges all veterans are invited, 124 Monroe St., Deport.
Biardstown Annual Barbecue: 5 to 8 p.m., Adults $11, child, $5.
Hugo Parkinson Support Group: 2 p.m. at Hugo Health & Rehabilitation Center, 1001 Heritage Way, Hugo, Oklahoma. Speaker will be Donell Rogers of Muskogee, Oklahoma, on 202 changes to Medicare, Medicaid and Supplements.
SUNDAY
Sam Bell Maxey House: Free admission for veterans and active duty military personnel and their families recognizing Veterans Day.
TUESDAY
Kiwanis Club of Paris: Noon, Paris Junior College ballroom, 2400 Clarksville St. Denise Kornegay will lead discussion about the club’s committees.
Meal Planning and Prep 101: 1:30 to 3 p.m., Oak Park Gym/City Square, 2515 Bonham St., hosted by Texas A&M AgrLife, cost is free, limited spots available, register by Nov. 1, call 903-737-2443.
Lamar County Genealogical Society: 7 p.m., Lamar County Genealogical Society Library, 1135 Bonham St., south entrance. Speaker, Maynell Anderson Bryant, with the Texas State Genealogical Society.
NOV. 14
Rotary Club of Paris: Noon meeting at Paris Junior College Ballroom, 2400 Clarksville St. Program will be by Cody Head, North Lamar theater director.
Kiwanis Club of Paris: 6 p.m., Denny’s on Loop 286. Denise Kornegay will be speaker.
NOV. 15
Maxey House Book Club: 7 p.m. at The Blind Pig, 129 S. Main St., everyone is invited, call 903-785-5716.
AARP Driver Safety: 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 1128 Clarksville St., Ste. 300, $15 for AARP members, $20 for non-members, call 903-737-3672 and bring check or correct cash.
