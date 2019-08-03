Lamar County residents age 60 and over who meet income guidelines can receive a free box of food Aug. 12 at the Downtown Food Pantry.
Distribution of the senior boxes is the second Monday of each month from 9 to 11 a.m. at the pantry, 124 W. Cherry St., in Paris.
Those wishing to receive the free senior box must bring a birth certificate or driver’s license, proof of residency in Lamar County such as a utility bill or rent receipt, and proof of income such as a check stub or copy of a check, bank statement, or Social Security award letter.
Executive director Allan Hubbard thanked Carolyn Cunningham and “a terrific group of volunteers from East Paris Baptist Church who make this needed program happen.”
Those wanting the box register or check in and receive a ticket then drive to a loading dock where the box is put in their vehicle.
The pantry already distributes free groceries Tuesday afternoons and Thursday mornings to people of any age who live in Lamar County with no income stipulations.
Hubbard said the senior food box is a separate program only for people over 60 years of age who have certain income maximums.
“Anyone who meets these guidelines, including those who are already one of our regular clients, can come the second Monday of the month and receive this additional box between 9 and 11 a.m.”
Canned fruits, meat, vegetables and cereals, cheese, pasta and dry beans are included.
Income guidelines are as follows: a household of one must not make more than $16,237 per year, or $1,354 monthly. For a household of two: not more than $21,983 per year or $1,832 monthly income. Three: $27,729 yearly or $2,311 monthly. Four: $33,475 yearly or $2,790 monthly.
For a household of five: $39,221 yearly or $3,269 monthly. Six: $44,967 yearly or $3,748 monthly. Seven: $50,713 yearly or $4,227 monthly. Eight: $56,459 yearly or $4,705 monthly.
For information, contact Hubbard at 903-737-8870 or via e-mail at allan@downtownfoodpantry.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.