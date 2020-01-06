The targeted killing of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Gen. Qassem Soleimani on Friday raised tensions between Tehran and Washington. President Donald Trump threatened to demand billions of dollars in compensation from Iraq or impose "sanctions like they've never seen before" if it goes through with expelling U.S. troops. Iran has promised "harsh revenge" while Trump has vowed on Twitter that the U.S. will strike back at 52 targets "VERY FAST AND VERY HARD." He dismissed warnings that targeting cultural sites could be a war crime under international law. Do you approve or disapprove of Trump's handling of the Iran situation?

