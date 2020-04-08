RENO — The City of Reno is putting a hold on its annual Spring Cleanup as efforts to slow the spread of Covid-19 remain in an effect.
The cleanup event was supposed to take place April 18 and 19, but will be delayed until some time in July, city secretary Tricia Smith said.
The Reno City Council will officially ratify a makeup date at its next meeting, scheduled for Monday at 6 p.m.
Though the meeting will be conducted remotely, people can tune in to the video, which can be found at Reno’s website, www.renotexas.us.
