Patricia Lenn “Patty” Owens, 45, of Paris, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at her residence.
Services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, at the Evergreen Open Air Chapel. Interment will be in Evergreen Cemetery. Family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, at Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home.
Patty was born on April 22, 1974, in Sacramento, California, a daughter of Roger and Pamela Morris Griffin.
She went to Xzact Therapy and Aquatics, a lot. She wanted to walk again.
She married Mikel Owens on Feb. 15, 2007, in Paris.
She is survived by her husband, Mikel Owens; children, Isabella Sackett and boyfriend, Richard Pendleton; son, Lawrence (Larry) Sackett Jr., all of Paris; mother, Pam Griffin, of Paris; sister, Monica Preston; nieces, Joanne Rosson, Kaitlyn Griffin; nephews, Roger Griffin, Tristan Griffin, Patrick Griffin and Samuel Griffin, all of Paris.
Online condolences may be sent to the Owens family by visiting fry-gibbs.com.
