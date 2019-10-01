Paris police said they responded to a burglary report after someone entered a building and stole approximately 30 metal doors and a kitchen cabinet.
Officers responded to the call in the 1200 block of Bonham Street at 8:27 a.m. Monday. The value of the stolen property was estimated at over $6,000.
The incident is under investigation.
Police arrest man after he gives a false name
Officers arrested Gregory Lee Austin, 44, of Clarksville after a disturbance was reported at 7:11 p.m. Monday in the 700 block of 3rd Street Southeast.
Officers said they located a suspect that matched Austin’s description, but he gave the officers a false name. Officers discovered Austin had an outstanding parole violation warrant and he was charged with failing to identify as a fugitive and assault causing bodily injury-family violence.
Austin was arrested and taken to Lamar County Jail, where he remained this morning without bond, according to online records.
Police arrest Lamar County man on bond surrender warrant
Paris Police arrested 34-year-old Randall Wayne Taylor Jr. at 11:10 a.m. Monday. Taylor was wanted out of Lamar County on a felony bond surrender warrant. Taylor was placed in the city jail awaiting transfer to the Lamar County Jail, police said.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 96 calls for service and arrested five people Monday.
