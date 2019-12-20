Good morning, Red River Valley!
Cloud cover has been increasing since Thursday afternoon, and it will help to keep the afternoon high temperature today on the cooler side at about 48 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.
Rain chances have been in the forecast for a few days, but as the day has arrived those chances have dwindled. Still, the main story is the passing mid-level low today and Saturday. A 20% chance of rain persists later this afternoon and through the night. Central Texas stands a much better chance of seeing rain since that's where the Gulf moisture will be concentrated. Relatively low instability will keep thunderstorm chances low. The overnight low will be 38.
A dry and mostly clear forecast follows until at least Thursday. Saturday is expected to be partly sunny with a high near 51, with Sunday upping the ante to a sunny 57 degrees. Keep the jackets handy for the nights, though, as the lows fall to around 35.
Hey, there's only five days left until Christmas and it's Friday! Make it great!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.