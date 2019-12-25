Richard Lee Fuller, 86 of Reno, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, Dec. 23, 2019.
Funeral services have been set for Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Paris Church of God with the Rev. Doug Holt officiating. Interment will follow at Union Grove Cemetery in Reno. The family will receive friends on Thursday evening from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home.
Richard was born in Elk City, Oklahoma on Aug. 8, 1933, to Chalmer and Faith Barr Fuller.
He served in the United States Air Force as 1st Lieutenant Jet Fighter Pilot from 1955 to 1959. He married Annell Green on Feb. 2, 1973, in Hugo, Oklahoma. He worked as JC Penney Store Manager from 1966 to 1985, then was employed as a salesperson at Lowry Chevrolet from 1985 to 1995. After retirement in 1995 he enjoyed traveling all over the United States with his wife, Annell, in their motorhome. He was active in many organizations including Paris Lion’s Club, the Red River Valley Old Fashioned Hymn Singers, the Over the Hill Gang Nursing Home Singers and the 8:30 Tuesday/Thursday McDonald’s Coffee Cronies. In addition, he was the W=ednesday morning Most Valuable Popcorn Popper for Paris Regional Medical Center.
He is survived by his children, John Fuller and wife, Debbie, of Escondido, California, Carole Fuller Grant and husband, David, of Blossom, Carrie LaRue Cox and husband, Michael, of Paris, Deneen LaRue Whitaker and husband, David, of Powderly, Kecia LaRue Helms and husband, Paul, of Roxton; grandchildren, Amanda Fuller Davis, Jacob Fuller, Melissa Grant Fisher, Jennifer Grant Sims, Regan Newman Roberts, Morgan Newman, Jerica Newman Cloud, Hayden McGee, Emily Cox Clark, Samantha Cox, Coy Cox, Eric Whitaker, Cody Walters, Kaleb Whitaker, Twaine Walters, Zach Philpot, Madison Helms Stout, Jaycie Cazzell; 23 great-grandchildren; sister, Marilyn Fuller Huffman, of Beloit, Kansas.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Annell Green Fuller; and his parents.
Pallbearers will be, Weston Fisher, Zach Philpot, James Sims, Cody Walters, Twaine Walters, Eric Whitaker, Kaleb Whitaker and Donnie Williams.
His three priorities in life were God, family and music.
One of JC Penney’s Regional Managers had a saying that Richard adopted, “years ago, I made up my mind to be happy wherever I am.” That quote and Richard’s relationship with Jesus made him an absolute joy to be around.
The family requests that memorials be sent to Paris Church of God.
Online condolences may be sent to the Fuller family at fry-gibbs.com.
