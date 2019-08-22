Good morning, Red River Valley!
The high pressure ridge that's kept the heat dialed up these past few days should help keep a lid on precipitation chances today, but a weak low pressure system moving across Oklahoma later today could spark an isolated shower or two near the Red River. As a result, all five counties have a 20% chance of showers this evening.
Otherwise, today will be a bit cooler than it has been at 95 degrees with heat indices around 101. Winds will be from the south at 5 to 10 mph. Where isolated showers don't form, the night will be mostly clear with a low around 75.
Low storm chances invade the rest of the week's forecast, kicking up to 50% on Saturday.
So go ahead and get that outside work done today so you can enjoy the weekend even if it rains. Have a great Thursday!
