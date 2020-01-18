Freddy William Ballard, 72, of Brookston, Texas, passed away Jan. 15, 2020, at his residence. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, in the chapel of Fry & Gibbs Funeral Home with Tom O’Neal officiating. Burial will follow in Hopewell Cemetery with James McDonald, Charlie King, Willie Strickland, Mark Arnold, Kenneth Risinger and Danny White serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be Megan Leigh McDonald, Ethan William Ballard, Grace Abbigail Ballard, Evan Lamar McDonald, Maggie Paige Ballard and Caleb Joseph Latham. The family will receive friends from 44 to 5 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Mr. Ballard was born on June 28, 1947, in Modesto, California, a son of A.C. and Lorene Utz Ballard. He was retired from Paris Packaging (Huhtamaki) as a machine operator, was a member of Westwood Church of Christ and served in the U.S. Army from 1966-1968 being posted in Germany.
He married Carolyn Leann Holmes on May 15, 1975, in Paris, Texas.
He is survived by his wife, Carolyn Leann Holmes Ballard; children, Carrie Noel Ballard McDonald and husband, James McDonald, Roger William Ballard and wife, Dayna, and Richard Wesley Ballard; grandchildren, Megan Leigh McDonald, Ethan William Ballard, Grace Abbigail Ballard, Evan Lamar McDonald and Maggie Paige Ballard; siblings, Kenneth Ballard, Rickey Ballard and wife, Rachel, Linda Sue Ashford; and nephew, Denny, Brenda Kay Gunn; sister-in-law, Lois Ballard; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Jerry Wayne Ballard, Clayton Eugene Ballard, and Peggy Joyce Dickson and husband, Larry Dickson; nephews, James Armstrong and Robbie Ballard; nieces, Tracy Ashford and Stephenia McFadden; and father-in-law and mother-in-law, Martin & Caron Holmes.
Online condolences may be sent to the Ballard family by visiting fry-gibbs.com
