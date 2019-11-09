Bulletin Board

TODAY
Sam Bell Maxey House: Free admission for veterans and active duty military personnel and their families recognizing Veterans Day.
Red River Valley Veterans Memorial Veterans Day Program: 1:20 p.m., Love Civic Center; music by Chisum High School Band; 2 p.m., program; keynote speaker, Retired United States Army Colonel Marshall Dougherty; Quilts of Valor presentation; commemorative coin presentation by RRVVM board with Chisum High School Band playing service anthems; Disabled American Veterans gun raffle drawing.
MONDAY
PrimeTime: 8:45 a.m., Steps; 10 a.m., Aerobics; 11 a.m., Water Joints; 1 p.m., Sewing.
RRC Genealogical Society: 7 p.m., Chamber of Commerce , Clarksville; program, Q&A with Phyllis Brown and Don Easterling, Franklin County Genealogical Society. Everyone invited.
Free Veterans Meal at Chili’s at Choctaw Casino & Resort-Grant: Select menu, for veterans and active military, 10:45 a.m. to 10 p.m., 1516 US. Highway 271, Grant, Oklahoma.
Paris Junior College Veterans Day Ceremony: 11 a.m., Deshong Chapel, PJC campus.
TUESDAY
Kiwanis Club of Paris: Noon, Paris Junior College ballroom, 2400 Clarksville St. Denise Kornegay on club’s committees.
Meal Planning and Prep 101: 1:30 to 3 p.m., Oak Park Gym/City Square, 2515 Bonham St., hosted by Texas A&M AgrLife, cost is free, limited spots available, register by Nov. 1, call 903-737-2443.
Lamar County Genealogical Society: 7 p.m., Lamar County Genealogical Society Library, 1135 Bonham St., south entrance. Speaker, Maynell Anderson Bryant, with the Texas State Genealogical Society.
PrimeTime: 9 a.m., Team Play 42; 10 a.m., Line Dance; 11 a.m., T&T; noon, My Lifestyle Support Group; noon, Red Hats; 1 p.m., Games; 2 p.m., Mahjong; 5 p.m., Happy Age.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.