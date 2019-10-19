The board of Paris ISD will look at their 2018-19 audit report at Monday night’s meeting, presented by Malnory, McNeal and Co., P.C.
Also on the agenda is the possible resale of property to the Paris/Lamar County Habitat for Humanity. The board will also hear the campus improvement plans for Givens Early Childhood Center, Crockett Intermediate School, Justiss Elementary School and Aikin Elementary School.
