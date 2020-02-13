North Lamar ISD Athletic Director Aaron Emeyabbi is on an administrative leave and Superintendent Kelli Stewart has named North Lamar High School Assistant Principal Kendal Kirk as interim athletic director.
"Kendal is an experienced leader, certified administrator and is well-suited for this role as he has previously coached multiple sports for girls and boys and played an integral role in the overall success of our athletic department," Stewart said. "We will not lose a step in our momentum or with our ongoing projects to propel Panther athletics to even greater heights."
When contacted by The Paris News, Emeyabbi declined comment other than to say he is under contract through June 2021. School district officials provided no additional information on the suspension.
Kirk has a Bachelor of Science Degree in Kinesiology from Texas A&M and a Masters in Educational Administration from Lamar University. He has worked in education for 24 years, teaching at North Lamar for 23 of those years.
During his career at North Lamar, Kirk has also been a football, girls soccer, volleyball and baseball coach. In 2018, Kirk was named Teacher of the Year. He has been married to Stephanie Kirk for 19 years and they have two children, Andy, a junior, and Jack, a seventh grade student.
