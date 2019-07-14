Under the VA Mission Act, the VA offers a new Urgent Care benefit that provides eligible veterans with greater choices in seeking medical care.
HealthCARE Express, with a facility in Paris at 5220 SE. Loop 286, is proud to announce that they are in the VA’s network. The providers at HealthCARE Express treat injuries and illnesses that require immediate attention but are not life-threatening. They can offer veterans a greater choice and access to timely, high-quality care.
Veterans have a new option for care for the treatment of minor injuries and illnesses, such as colds, flu, ear infections, sore throats, strep throat, and minor skin infections, and HealthCARE Express is here to serve.
When using the urgent care benefit, veterans must go to an urgent care provider in the VA’s network. Upon arriving, Veterans must state they are using their VA urgent care benefits. The urgent care provider will verify the veteran’s eligibility before providing care. The veteran needs no prior authorization from the VA to be treated.
A veteran-owned company, HealthCARE Express is proud to be part of this program, so they can give back to the brave men and women in their community that have risked so much to protect this country. Veterans can save themselves the drive to Bonham to go to the VA hospital and be seen at HealthCARE Express, no appointment necessary.
