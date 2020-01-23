Good morning, Red River Valley!
As low pressure moves to the east of us, so too will the rain. We'll start today with a 30% chance of showers before winds switch to come from the northwest and we begin to see some clearing. a dense fog advisory remains in place until 9 a.m. Expect a cloudy day and expect winds to pick up in the afternoon to around 15 mph with gusts as high as 20.
Tonight will be mostly clear with a low around 36. Surface high pressure is building in North Texas beneath an upper low, and the two will help make Friday a beautifully sunny, 55-degree day. Enjoy it while you, the National Weather Service says, because moisture will begin to build again Saturday. Clouds will begin to fill the sky and by evening, scattered storms will be possible. That also will not last as the region dries out again for Sunday.
Over the course of Friday and the weekend, there will be a warming trend as daytime highs get near 60 and nighttime lows drop only into the mid to upper 40s.
Here's to drying out! Have a great Thursday!
