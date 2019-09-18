Paris police detectives on Tuesday arrested Mykal Pyles of Paris in 200 block of 10th Street NE on an outstanding federal warrant for prohibited person in possession of a firearm.
Pyles was taken to Lamar County Jail, where online records this morning showed he remained this morning without a set bond.
Police investigate Pine Mill Road dog theft report
Paris police opened an investigation into the complaint of an 18-year-old man who said several masked me stole his dog while he was walking on Pine Mill Road last week.
The complainant also told police the men assaulted him with a gun, officers said.
Officers respond to store theft complaint
Officers responded to a theft call Tuesday in the 900 block of Clarksville Street, where a store clerk reported a subject stole over $670 worth of goods.
The thief was confronted in the parking lot with the buggy of goods and fled the scene, officers were told. The store recovered its property.
The investigation is ongoing.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 135 calls for service and arrested four people Tuesday.
