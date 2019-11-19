NOV. 18 to NOV. 19
Paris Police Department
Ester Franco, 34: Bond surrender/manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, penalty group 2 or 2-A, 4 to 400 gram, Bond surrender/possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces.
Ruby Suzette Bueno, 24: Possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces.
Lamar County Sheriff’s Office
Elneda Cattoria Robinson, 54: Driving while license invalid with previous convictions/suspension without financial responsibility.
Brady Alan Goss, 30: Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram, evading arrest/detention, possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces, bond surrender/possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, les than 1 gram, possession of drug paraphernalia.
