Paris police arrested 46-year-old Samuel Dewayne Brooks, of Paris, at 12:28 p.m. Tuesday after responding to an assault in the 1700 block of Fitzhugh Avenue. Police said they were told Brooks had been in an altercation with a 42-year-old family member, and that Brooks had stabbed them.
The family member was taken to Paris Regional Medical Center, where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries and released.
Brooks was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He was taken to Lamar County Jail, where he remained this morning without a set bond on the charge, according to online records.
Man arrested for parole violation
Howard Sylvester Ivery, 65, of Paris, was arrested at his residence on a parole violation warrant at 7:17 p.m. Tuesday, police said.
He was later taken to Lamar County Jail, where he remained without bond, online records showed this morning.
Two arrested on drug warrants
Police arrested 32-year-old Cedric Dewayne Mickens and 49-year-old James Ray Battle Jr., both of Paris, in the 3500 block of NE Loop 286 at 6:57 p.m. Tuesday on felony warrants.
Mickens’ warrant charged him with manufacturing or delivering a controlled substance, believed to be methamphetamine, of more than 1 gram but less than 4 grams. The warrant for Battle charged him with unlawful delivery or manufacture of a simulated controlled substance.
Both will be transferred to the Lamar County Jail, police said.
Jewelry reported missing
Police responded to a burglary of a residence in the 500 block of 21st Street NE at 5:58 p.m. Tuesday. It was reported that someone had broken a bathroom window to gain access into the house. The complainant reported they could only find a few pieces of jewelry missing.
The incident is under investigation.
Calls for service: Paris Police responded to 71 calls for service and arrested 6 people Tuesday.
