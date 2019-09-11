Bulletin Board

SEP. 12
RRV Old Fashioned Hymn Singers: 9:20 a.m., Springlake Baptist Church to rehearse then sing at Pine Tree Ranch and Springlake Assisted Living.
PrimeTime: 9 a.m., Team Play 42; 11 a.m., T&T; 1 p.m., Games; 2:30 p.m., General Meeting; 5 p.m., Happy Age.
Warren Teague Post No. 199 American Legion-Deport: 6:30 p.m., executive committee; 7 p.m., general meeting.
Rotary Club of Paris United: Noon, PJC Ballroom, 2400 Clarksville St., speaker, Randall Sanders on Boy Scouts of America.
SEP. 13
Informational Meeting for a New Book Club: 2 p.m., City Square Paris/Oak Park Methodist fellowship hall, 2515 Bonham St., for those interested in reading and discussing books; sponsored by City of Paris Parks and Recreation Division and the Paris Public Library; call 903-785-8531 or email pmcanally@paristexas.gov for information.
PrimeTime: 8:45 a.m., Steps; 9:30 a.m., Hand and Foot; 10 a.m., Aerobics; 10 a.m., Scrabble; 11 a.m., Water Joints.
SEP. 14
Hugo Parkinson Support Group: 2 p.m., Hugo Helth & Rehabilitation Center, 1001 Heritage Way (Bypass 70 East), everyone welcome.
Roxton Open House and Stroll ‘n Roll: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., City Drug Store Museum aand Chaparrral Rails to Trails Museum, free admission, refreshments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.