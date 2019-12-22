Fannie Ruth North

Fannie Ruth Joplin North, of Irving, Texas, passed away on Oct. 8, 2019. She was 74 years old. She was the daughter of Leon and Abbie Joplin.
“Ruth” is survived by her sister, Barbara Ricehouse and husband, George, of Flower Mound, Texas; two daughters, Kimberly North, of Irving, Texas, and Brittney Miller and husband, Pat, of Waxahachie, Texas; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and many, many friends.
She volunteered many hours at church, loved traveling and going on cruises and working in the yard.
She is missed so much every day but we all know she is waiting for us in heaven — as she has made it to where she was going.
The memorial service was on Nov. 2, 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.