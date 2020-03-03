On Thursday, Crocket Intermediate School participated in a Black History Program where they depicted 15 influential African Americans.
All slides for the program were created and narrated by students. Crockett teachers assisted students with the organization of the program.
Guest speaker Joan Mathis read a poem written by Maya Angelou, “And Still I Rise,” and David Monds closed reading the Kobe Bryant poem, “Dear Basketball.”
Prior to forming Mondstar Skills Academy, Monds played professional basketball from 2007 to 2015. Monds had a personal connection with Kobe Bryant’s poem with his career including a pre-season stint with the Lakers. The poem was read by all students in their ELAR class prior to the assembly.
