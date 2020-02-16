Martha Ann Huddleston Walker

After several years of struggling with Parkinson’s Disease, Martha Ann “Marty” Huddleston Walker peacefully passed into the arms of her savior early on the morning of Feb. 5, 2020, surrounded by her family.
She was born on Feb. 22, 1941, to Grace and Farris Huddleston in Paris, Texas, the youngest of four.
While at Paris High School, Marty met Michael Walker, an aspiring pastor from Blossom, whom she later married on March 30, 1961. During their 58 year marriage, their family grew to include two children, Melanie and Mark; one daughter-in-law, Wendy; and three grandchildren, Jordan, Trevor and Abby.
After graduating in 1959 from Paris High School, where she was a cheerleader, Owl (Yearbook) Sweetheart and Homecoming Queen, she earned her B.S. degree in Speech and English and later, her M.S. degree in Counseling and Guidance. She also completed post-graduate work at Southern Methodist University, the University of Texas (UT), and University of Dallas. Marty began teaching high school English in 1972 and continued for 41 years. Teaching was the second love of her life.
She taught at Greenville High School and at Samuell, Spruce and W.T. White High Schools, in Dallas. Her excellence in teaching was recognized and honored numerous times by the school district, the city, state, UT, Oxford University in England and other organizations.
In 1995, Marty was selected as Dallas’ Golden Apple Teacher of the Year, representing nearly 9,000 teachers in the district. She was widely known in the Dallas area for her letters to the editor in the Dallas Morning News, usually writing as an advocate for teachers and public education issues.
Though she loved to teach literature in her classroom, she also frequently taught in church classes and retreat settings very effectively. During her husband’s 40 years as a pastor, Marty thoroughly enjoyed being a pastor’s wife and was widely loved by their churches. She had a remarkable gift for making others feel truly valued and welcome.
Marty was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother, where she spread love very generously and took great delight in each of them.
She is survived by her husband; children; grandchildren; brother and sisters-in-law; cousins; nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held for Marty at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at Tyler Street Church, 927 W. Tenth, Dallas, Texas 75208. A reception at the church will follow. Burial will be at Evergreen Cemetery in Paris, Texas, at 2 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020. Memorial gifts may be made in Marty’s honor to Tyler Street Church. Thanks be to God for His gift of Marty Walker.
