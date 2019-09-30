Paris police responded to a shots fired call in the 1500 block of Neathery Street at 5:45 p.m. Friday, only to find the shots reported were firecrackers.
While on the call, officers encountered 23-year-old Brittany Sessums and said they found her in possession of suspected methamphetamine. She was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance.
Sessums was taken to Lamar County Jail, where she remained this morning on $3,500 bond, according to online records.
Paris man arrested on aggravated robbery, burglary warrants
Police said they found Dominick Maxwell Trigg, 29, of Paris, in the 1500 block of Lamar Avenue at 11:22 p.m. Friday and arrested him on three felony warrants out of Hopkins County.
The warrants charged Trigg with burglary of a habitation and two counts of aggravated robbery. Trigg was also found to be in possession of suspected marijuana.
He was arrested and taken to Lamar County Jail, where he remained this morning on bond totaling $150,500, according to online records.
Livingston man charged in vehicle robbery
Officers arrested 23-year-old Glenn Earl Gordon, of Livingston, on two counts of burglary of motor vehicles, after they responded to a suspicious person call in the 500 block of 42nd Street Southeast at 3:05 a.m. Saturday.
Officers found a 1999 silver Honda Accord, where they said Gordon had items taken from two vehicles that were parked in the 300 block of 42nd Street SE. Gordon was arrested and charged with two counts of burglary of motor vehicles and possession of identifying information. The two counts of burglary of motor vehicles were enhanced to felonies due to previous convictions.
Gordon was taken to Lamar County Jail, where he remained on bond totaling $9,000, according to online records.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 248 calls for service and arrested 13 people over the weekend.
