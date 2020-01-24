JAN. 23 to JAN. 24
Paris Police Department
Rodney Sherman Willis, 56: Possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces, capias pro fine/no secured by seatbelt-driver, capias pro fine/display expired license plates.
Terrance Joseph Brown, 18: Aggravated robbery.
Lamar County Sheriff’s Office
Devin Craig Lasenby, 25: County court commit-driving while intoxicated, BAC more than 0.15.
Chasity Lavon Lockhart, 43: Judgment nisi/theft of property, less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions.
Alisa Lane, 30: Possession of drug paraphernalia.
Constable Procinct 5
Joey Don Goss, 37: Injury to a child with intent to commit bodily injury, repeat offender.
Shawn Ryan Julian, 29: County court commit/motion to adjudicate guilt-possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces.
