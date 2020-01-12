Nancy Louise Reep Castleman, age 76, of Irving formerly of Detroit, passed away Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, in an Irving hospital. Nancy was born Sept. 20, 1943, in Deport to Fred N. and Doris Bridges Reep. They preceded her in death.
She was a member of the Catholic Church.
Funeral services are set for 2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, in Lindeman Chapel of Clarksville Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Liberty Cemetery under the direction of Clarksville Funeral Home.
The family will receive friends an hour before service time at Clarksville Funeral Home.
Survivors are her husband, Morris “Sonny” Castleman of the home; two sons, Kenneth W. Castleman of Irving and Freddie D. Castleman of Irving; sisters, Mary Alice Hudson of Bonham, Peggy Jo Stewart of Annona and Frances E. Anderson of Hugo, Oklahoma; brother, Freddy Reep of Blossom; sister-in-law, Pat Fagan of Detroit; grandchildren, Kristin D. Castleman, Nicole Gideon, Brandon Okeefe and Chris Okeefe.
Memories and condolences may be added at clarksvillefuneralhome.com.
