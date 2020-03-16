William Ellis Bryant, 92, of Honey Grove, died on Saturday, March 14, 2020. Funeral services are set for 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at Cooper-Sorrells Chapel, Honey Grove, Texas, with Bro. Kenneth Wolfe officiating. Interment will follow in Allens Point Cemetery under the direction of Cooper-Sorrells Funeral Home, Honey Grove. The family will receive friends from 6 to 7 p.m. on Monday, March 16, at Cooper-Sorrells Chapel, Honey Grove, Texas.

