Students at North Lamar High School returned from the District V SkillsUSA Competition in Waco last week with first, second and third place ribbons. Those who placed first and second in their categories will compete at the State SkillsUSA Competition on April 2-5 in Corpus Christi.
Winning first place were senior Cameron Clark in Motorcycle Technology, junior Aaron Walton in Marine Service Technology and junior Kallan Barber in Mobile Electronics Installation.
Junior Christopher Hallenshead place second in Diesel Equipment Technology.
Walton placed third in Automotive Light Repair as did junior Hayden Miller in Marine Service Technology.
As a team, these students placed second in the Automotive Quiz Bowl contest. Sophomore Madisyn Padier joined Clark and Miller and placed second as a team in Promotional Bulletin Board.
North Lamar’s Automotive Instructor is Jared Reaves.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.