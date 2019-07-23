Eight residents from the two counties were indicted by a federal grand jury in Sherman on July 10 and arrested this week, U.S. Attorney Joe Brown said at a 2 p.m. press conference at the Paris Police Department.
Brown, joined by Paris Police Chief Bob Hundley and other officials discussed Lamar and Red River County residents indicted on federal drug and weapons charges and thanking local law enforcers for their assistance. He said the charges are a result of joint work from the Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives task force and Paris police, as well as regional law enforcement.
According to a press release, residents arrested were Earnest Napoleon Edwards, 36, of Paris; Kenya Devonta Bell, 26, of Clarksville; Latray Wright, 26, of Paris; Chadwick Carroll Pratt, 36, of Paris; Parris Quintez Hughes, 24, of Paris; Justin Dewayne Thomas, 30, of Paris; Kayla Kyle, 29, of Paris; and Jeffrey Whitehead, 33, of Paris.
Brown thanked the Paris Police department and regional law enforcement for their assistance and cooperation. Brown also announced that as part of the ATF program, Paris Police Department will receive a $100,000 grant for equipment, vehicles and surveillance tools.
