Paris police stopped a vehicle for speeding in the 3000 block of Lamar Avenue at 7:11 a.m. Friday. The driver, 37-year-old Ashley Rae Lollar, was found to have an outstanding felony bond surrender warrant out of Travis County, Texas. Lollar was arrested.
When Lollar was taken to Lamar County Jail, she was found to be in possession of a baggie of suspected marijuana, police said. She was additionally charged with possession of a prohibited substance in a correctional facility.
She remains in Lamar County Jail on bond totaling $25,000, according to online records.
Man arrested after break-in, assault
At 9:34 p.m. Friday, police responded to the 500 block of East Cherry Street in reference to a security check. When officers arrived, they found that the front door had been kicked in. The complainant told officers that 30-year-old Nicholas Trimble of Mount Pleasant had kicked the front door in and had assaulted her. Trimble was found in the bathroom and arrested. He was charged with burglary of a habitation.
Trimble was found to have warrants out of Camp and Smith counties. Trimble was later transferred to the Lamar County Jail, where he remained this morning without bond, according to online records.
Police arrest man for suspected controlled substances
Mychal Tyler Jones, 28, of Paris, was arrested at 10:44 p.m. Saturday when officers were called to the 10th block of East Hearne Street, where it was reported that Jones was attempting to enter a business through the back door. He appeared to be intoxicated, police said. Police also said Jones had synthetic marijuana, methamphetamine and numerous pills that he did not have a prescription for.
He was charged with three counts of possession of a controlled substance and was later transferred to the Lamar County Jail, where he remained this morning without bond, according to online records.
Police arrest man on assault warrants
Police arrested 25-year-old Khalid Deshawn Williams, of Paris, at his residence on two felony warrants charging him with assault of a family member with previous convictions. One warrant was from a November case that was reported to the Police Department and the other was a warrant out of Lamar County, police said.
Williams was later placed in the Lamar County Jail, where he remained this morning on bond totaling $20,000, according to online records.
Calls for service: Paris Police responded to 212 calls for service and arrested 11 people over the weekend.
