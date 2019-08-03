A Paris police officer is recovering this morning after he was attacked by an inmate at the city jail, Police Chief Bob Hundley said.
The officer, who was not named, was in the city jail at 9:50 a.m. Friday to take a prisoner for arraignment, Hundley said.
"As the officer opened the jail door, the prisoner, Fredy Garcia, 29, of Paris, rushed and attacked the officer," Hundley said in an emailed statement. "The officer defended himself as other officers were called to the jail for assistance."
Garcia was returned to his cell while the officer was taken to the hospital for treatment of a bite, scratches and a fractured finger, the chief added.
The Lamar County Sheriff's Office Bonds Division report this morning states Garcia is charged with aggravated assault against a public servant. Hundley said additional charges are now pending.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.