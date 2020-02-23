Pack 6 Cub Scouts gathered in the First United Methodist Church Friday night to enjoy a camping trip while avoiding freezing conditions outside.
The camp-in, normally planned for January, was created to prepare younger kids for Boy Scouts activities that often include setting up tents for camping expeditions.
Trevelyn Marsh, the committee chair, and a prior Cub Master of four years, was excited about the event.
“It’s usually really cold, so the little ones can’t go camping when it’s under 40 degrees. So this gives them a chance to camp in a controlled environment,” she said.
Different activities, ranging from making snacks to playing games, occupied the Cubs’ attention. They also learned basic camping techniques.
“The kids, they’re going to learn to put up their tents, some of them are putting up a tent for the very first time tonight, so they’re going to learn how to do the tent, how to do their tent poles. And then, they’re going to work on different rank advancements,” Marsh said.
Cub Scouts earn belt loops, similar to Boy Scouts badges, for completing activities and learning new skills. Cub Scouts range from kindergarten to fifth-grade students, and graduates move onto the Boy Scouts program.
However, the Cub Scouts were not the only ones to benefit from the night. Parents were also able to practice outdoor skills at the event and spend time with their children.
“We have parents who have never pitched a tent before. So this is a way for them to learn how to do that without the wind, the rain, the mud and the leaves, you know, all that good stuff,” Marsh said.
The Cub Scouts do more than just camping. They also practice service work and teach the power of giving through food drives for local pantries.
“So every year in the fall, we do a food drive. We do a canned food drive with Pack 6, and we donate those items for half of the last several years to Paris ISD care closets. They’ll go down the trail, and they’ll pick up different trash: just teaching the kids to give back to their community,” Marsh said.
Cub Master Kristen Alwardt originally started with the Cub Scouts to spend more time with her son.
“My favorite part is actually just being involved because it’s seeing people and their excited faces whenever they actually achieve something. For me personally, it’s being involved with my son. It was the excitement that he was really, especially this year, actually enjoying Bears. It’s just being able to do something to get my mind off of something other than work,” she said.
The kids loved the event.
“My favorite part about being a Cub Scout is all the fun that we have and all the adventures that we go on,” 9-year-old Nathaniel Alwardt said.
“My favorite part of tonight is really all the food, but also it’s hanging out with all my friends.”
Nathaniel is a Bear in the Cub Scouts, the third grade rank.
Marsh noted the recent bankruptcy filing of the organization, saying local Cub and Boy Scouts activities have not been impacted and local packs are able to continue on without affect.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.