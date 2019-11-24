NOV. 22 to NOV. 23
Paris Police Department
Curtis Lee Thompson, 39: Driving while intoxicated.
Jackey Lee Chappell, 47: Driving while intoxicated.
Lamar County Sheriff’s Office
Dennis Martin Beyer Jr., 49: District court commit/sexual abuse of a child continuous, district court commit/sexual assault of a child.
Eric Jamison Baker, 30: Bond surrender/driving while intoxicated, BAC more than 0.15.
James Orange Anderson, 58: County court commit/driving while intoxicated, BAC more than 0.15.
Kristopher Ray Robinson, 20: County court commit/driving while intoxicated.
Robert James Anderson, 36: District court commit/driving while intoxicated, third or more.
Elaisha Cooper Conrad, 42: County court commit/driving while intoxicated, county court commit/possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces.
Devin Alexander Smith, 23: County court commit/possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces.
Department of Public Safety
Amanda Marie Robinson, 32: possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces, unlawful carrying of a weapon.
Otis Eugene Keller, 36: Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia, no driver’s license (when unlicensed), no liability insurance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.