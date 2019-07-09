DAV raffle tickets
Buy Now
Macon Atkinson/The Paris News

Members of the Paris Chapter of Disabled American Veterans sell raffle tickets Saturday outside Walmart. The winners, to be announced on Veteran’s Day, could win a government-style Colt 45; Henry Golden Boy with 22 caliber lever action; or a 30-06 caliber Remington rifle. Pictured, from left to right, are: Ben Culver, Ronnie Morton, Danny Arnold and Tom Archer, senior vice-commander of the organization.

Macon Atkinson is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6963 or macon.atkinson@theparisnews.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.