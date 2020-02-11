Fire Station 2 in Caviness on FM 1499 is hosting its BBQ dinner and silent and live auction at 5 p.m. Saturday. It will include a 50/50 raffle and all you can eat; $7 for adults, $3 for ages 5 to 10. Children under age 5 eat free. The station accepts all forms of payment, with a 3% charge on credit card use.
Contact Denise Weissenmayer at 903-609-2687 to donate items or desserts for the auction and/or desserts for the meal. To donate a dessert specifically for the auction, put a note on it stating it is for the auction. All donations are greatly appreciated, the department stated.
