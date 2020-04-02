Lamar County’s economy is taking some bruising blows as some of the largest tourism events of the year are falling victim to the coronavirus pandemic.
One such event, the Archery Shooters Association’s Southwest Shootout, was canceled before Gov. Greg Abbott extended an executive order this week to enforce gathering limitations through May 4. The event is known to bring in more than 1,500 professional and amateur archers who fill hotels and motels for miles around.
Local tourism director Becky Semple has estimated the economic impact of the event at about $1 million, which includes lodging accommodations, eating at local restaurants and shopping at local stores while archers and their families are in town.
“The archery event brings in so many people from outside our community. They stay here multiple days, eat here and shop here. There is no way to replace an event like that now during this time,” Lamar County Chamber of Commerce President Paul Allen said.
And another weekend-long event, the Paris Balloon and Music Festival, has been grounded with board members postponing the fifth festival until 2021. While the festival wasn’t scheduled to happen until the weekend of July 18, coinciding with the Tour de Paris Bicycle Rally, organizers said they cannot meet under the guidelines set by federal, state and local officials to slow the spread of Covid-19.
“While we are disheartened to omit a staple community event, we feel the safety of our patrons is of utmost importance. Even though that is months away, the planning and work involved over the next couple of months would be greatly disadvantaged with the uncertainty still involved,” the board wrote in a Facebook post.
Not only do those events lose out on the money they would have raised, but local companies — many of which are shuttered under Abbott’s latest order that closes non-essential businesses — lose out on potential sales. That hits local government in the pocket book as well because fewer sales means less in sales tax collections.
“We have some time during the budget process to assess the effects to the sales tax and make adjustments accordingly,” said Paris interim City Manager Gene Anderson, who is the city’s finance director.
Anderson said the drop in tourism is most likely to affect hotel tax collections, which will likely impact the renovations to Love Civic Center. In May 2019, Paris voters approved a 2% increase to the city’s 7% hotel tax rate to finance the renovation, increasing the total tax rate charged by local hotels to 15%.
Revenues from the increase can only be used for the renovation and were expected to pay off a $1.5 million debt in 10 years.
Paris Mayor Steve Clifford on Monday warned that a shutdown of non-essential businesses could impact local businesses permanently, adding “economic development in Paris may well be set back by 10 years or more.”
To help local businesses stay afloat, Allen urges the community to shop at stores here, even if they must do so online.
“Our community focus is sharing their information on how they are operating and urging everyone to support our local business community,” he said. “Through very difficult times I see our community supporting each other, due to the fact that we are all in this together. These events will come back, but the struggle is real now on a day-to-day basis.”
Staff reporter Mary Madewell contributed to this report.
