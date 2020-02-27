CLARKSVILLE — The Clarksville Fire Department, 300 N. Pecan St., on Friday will host a checkup event to assist parents in properly securing their child’s safety seat.
During the checkup event, scheduled for 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., certified technicians will provide hands-on instruction on how to correctly place the seat; assist parents and guardians with seat installation; offer tips on how to choose the appropriate seat based on the child’s age, height and weight; and ensure the safety seat hasn’t been recalled.
Each seat will take about 30 minutes to review, a flyer states.
For information, call 903-737-9292.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.