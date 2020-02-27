Car Seat Safety
CLARKSVILLE — The Clarksville Fire Department, 300 N. Pecan St., on Friday will host a checkup event to assist parents in properly securing their child’s safety seat.

During the checkup event, scheduled for 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., certified technicians will provide hands-on instruction on how to correctly place the seat; assist parents and guardians with seat installation; offer tips on how to choose the appropriate seat based on the child’s age, height and weight; and ensure the safety seat hasn’t been recalled.

Each seat will take about 30 minutes to review, a flyer states.

For information, call 903-737-9292.

Klark Byrd is the managing editor of The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6960 or klark.byrd@theparisnews.com.

Managing Editor

Klark Byrd is the managing editor of The Paris News and the editor of Paris Life Magazine. He resides in Paris with his wife, Krystle, and their three children, Charlie, Annalise and Willow.

