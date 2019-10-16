Aikin Elementary classes visits Station 1 during fire prevention month

Aikin Elementary School kindergarteners toured Paris Fire Station 1 Monday, eyes wide as they took in all the new sights. As the tour reached the dorms, one child raised his hand with a question.
“He wants to know if you sleep with a hose,” a chaperone told firefighters, chuckling.
The station hosts multiple class visitors like the kindergarteners all throughout the week, Capt. James Dority said. Firefighters also visit schools — across all grade levels and all districts — upon invitation, getting to know local students and answering questions.
“I think the kids learn more hearing from the source, being the firefighters, than they do hearing it from their parent, who they’re used to hearing the same rhetoric from. They tend to be more attentive,” Dority said.
For visitors so young, the firefighters keep content simple: stop, drop and roll, a tour of the station, explaining 911 and a visit from mascot Sparky. When firefighters demonstrate wake up call tones, some children plug their ears while others gaze in amazement as a voice comes over the scanner and lights flash. It’s a lot of stimulus to take in.
Firefighters also emphasize to children the importance of knowing their address; if they call 911, it’s more difficult to pinpoint location now due to widespread cellphone use instead of a landline, Dority said. The more specifics they can provide on the call, the better.
Firefighters also visited a class at Chisum High School last week. When working with older students, Dority said he enjoys talking with them more and giving specific examples from the job.
“With older kids, you can be more specific, go into more detail, and I think they can grasp that a little more,” he said.
October is National Fire Prevention Month, and many departments use the time to educate citizens of all ages on preventing house fires, fire safety and best practices. But it’s also a full-time job, regardless of the time of year, Dority said.
“Anytime you have a kid that’s interested in fire, that’s a good opportunity for them to learn how to be safe around fire, how to handle the situation and respond,” Dority said.
