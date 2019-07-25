People wanting to volunteer in the upcoming Point in Time Count, an effort to estimate the number of local homeless and determine the predominant causes of homelessness, must first attend a training meeting that will take place a week before the count.
In a Wednesday planning meeting, the Lamar County Homelessness Coalition scheduled the mandatory training meeting for 1:30 p.m. Aug. 22 at the Downtown Food Pantry, 124 W. Cherry St. The PIT Count is to be Aug. 29
At the training meeting, volunteers will learn how to use the surveying phone app, as well as receive information on where they will canvass and safety tips.
The survey looks for information such as how long the person has been homeless and what led to their homelessness, in an effort to shine light on the primary contributing factors to local homelessness.
“The training is going to be crucial,” Food Pantry executive director Allan Hubbard said. “Hopefully we’re going to walk through a test so volunteers can get that experience and see what it’s like.”
Summer PIT Count Chair and coalition secretary Jenny Wilson said more information will be decided at the training, such as the location for volunteers to meet the day of the count, the area that each team of volunteers will cover and other details.
People looking to volunteer do not need to register before the training, and may show up Aug. 22, Wilson said.
On the day of the PIT Count, volunteers will be broken into four teams and each team will cover a quadrant of Lamar County. Canvassing will begin early in the morning, and last from 6 to 8 a.m. From 8 to 11 a.m., volunteers will be stationed at the Food Pantry and from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., volunteers will be at The Salvation Army, 350 W. Kaufman St.
Team leaders for the four canvassing crews will be coalition president Shelly Braziel, Henry Shaw, Hubbard and Dee Jackson.
Wilson said the coalition hopes to have roughly four volunteers on each team, two or three at the Food Pantry, and three or four at The Salvation Army.
Also discussed at the planning meeting was possible bags of supplies that could be given to the homeless populace encountered during the count. During the winter PIT Count, volunteers gave out heavy coats that could be converted into sleeping bags, as well as supplies like socks and gloves. Wilson proposed providing bags with lighter supplies for the summer PIT Count, including granola bars, sunscreen, water bottles and more. Jackson suggested giving reusable bottles that could keep water cold instead of single-use plastic water bottles, as well as bandanas that could be used to keep the people cool in the summer heat. Wilson said she would look into that.
Braziel said churches, businesses or other nonprofits can also donate supplies to be given out.
“I also think (organizations that want to donate) should pick ‘a thing,’” she said. “Like, ‘this church is donating 150 pairs of socks and this group is donating 150 bottles of water,’ because we want to make sure if we have water, we have enough for every single person to get a water.”
Hubbard said he would look into what foods he can provide and other meeting attendees said they would speak to business owners and local churches.
“Please encourage everyone to come to the training meeting,” Wilson said. “This won’t work without volunteers.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.