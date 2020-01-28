Fire and Rescue

JAN. 27 to JAN. 28
Structure Fire, Alarm, Smoke
11:26 to 1:03 p.m., 1324 Margaret St.
3:35 to 3:46 p.m., 2820 Kessler Drive.
First Responder-Paris
7:03 to 8:01 a.m., 2900 Stillhouse Road.
9:10 to 10:04 a.m., 408 GWH/PHA.
11:16 to 11:28 a.m., 215 19th St. SW.
2:04 to 2:26 p.m., 2909 Bonham St.
2:30 to 2:51 p.m., 1026 Deshong Drive.
5:32 to 5:55 p.m., 2440 Hubbard St.
5:59 to 6:15 p.m., 3180 Pine Mill Road.
7:29 to 7:50 p.m., no adress given.
12:19 to 12:44 a.m., 4020 Brandyn St.
1:49 to 2 a.m., 604 E. Price St.
2:46 yo 3:09 a.m., no adress given.
Vehicle Crash with Injury
11:27 a.m. to 1:14 p.m., 1301 N. Main St.
Haz-Mat Incident
12:10 to 1:10 500 12th St. SE.
