DEC. 3 to DEC. 4
Paris Police Department
Jerry Wayne Day III, 37: Violation of parole, evading arrest/detention with a previous conviction, failure to identify fugitive/intent to give false information.
Samuel Vernon Lee Taylor, 44: Possession of a controlled substance penalty group 2A less than or equal to 2 ounces.
Zachary Bryan Ingram, 32: Driving while intoxicated second offense.
Jala Charna Garnes, 19: Aggravated assault on a date/family/house member with a weapon.
Felix Trevino Vasquez Jr.: Accident involving damage to vehicle.
Lamar County Sheriff’s Office
Randy Calvin Colvig, 29: County court commit/property theft of less than $100 with previous conviction.
Robert Hummel, 26: Failure to identify/giving false/fictitious information, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance penalty group 1 less than 1 gram.
Jia Demond Williams, 28: Motion to adjudicate guilt/possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
Heather Necole Meeks, 34: Public intoxication.
Joshua Kaleb Johnson, 18: Violation of bond/protective order, obstruction or retaliation, terroristic threat causes fear of imminent danger.
Jack Douglas Dennis, 53: Two counts of district court commit/possession of a controlled substance penalty group 1 less than 1 gram, unauthorized absence of a community correction facility.
Walter Hurst, 74: Assault causes bodily injury/family violence.
