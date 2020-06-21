The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints — Paris will stage a blood drive on July 7, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., in the church gym, 3060 Pine Mill Road.
A photo ID or a Red Cross donor card is required for all donors. All donors must wear a mask or a face covering during the donation.
To make an appointment, visit redcrossblood.org and enter the sponsor code ldsparis, or call 1-800-RedCross.
Donors can save time by using RapidPass to complete the pre-donation questionnaire online before coming to the location (bring a screenshot of bar code provided at the end of the questionnaire). For information, visit redcrossblood.org/RapodPass.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.