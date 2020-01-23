William Maxwell Offutt, 66, of Reno, passed away at 8:40 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, at Paris Regional Medical Center.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, in the chapel of Fry & Gibbs Funeral Home, with Dr. John H. Cannon and Bro. Richard Peace officiating. Burial will be in the Tuggle Springs Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until service time on Saturday, prior to the service. Fry & Gibbs Funeral Home has charge of the arrangements.
William was born on Sept. 29, 1953, in Dallas, to Edward Junior and Louise Harriett Patch Offutt.
He graduated from Prairiland High School and received his Industrial Technology degree from East Texas State University.
Mr. Offutt married Lucy Ellen Norris on Aug. 15, 1975, in Ivanhoe, Texas.
He retired from Earthgrains and was a member of the BCTW Union.
William was a faithful member of Lamar Avenue Church of Christ and active in the church’s jail ministry.
Survivors include his wife of 45 years, Lucy Norris Offutt; two sons, Jeremy William Offutt and wife, April and their daughters, Brynn Marlee and Reese Ellyn Offutt, and Delbert Edward Offutt and wife, Amber and their children, Crystal Hodges, Ginger Offutt, Cheyenne Offutt and Evie Hodges; and a sister, Debbie Landreth Jones.
He was preceded in death by his parents, “Son” and Louise Offutt; and two brothers, David Edward and Roy Lynn Offutt.
Pallbearers will be Jeremy Offutt, Delbert Offutt, Gene Norris, Marx Offutt, Marshall Jones and Sean Newman.
Online condolences may be made to the Offutt family by visiting fry-gibbs.com.
