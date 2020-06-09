Fire and rescue

JUNE 5 to JUNE 9

Structure Fire, Alarm, Smoke

June 5

8:17 to 8:27 a.m., 3110 Lamar Ave.

June 7

1:41 to 1:56 p.m., 4115 Dawn Dr.

7:47 to 9:09 p.m., 343 Brown Ave.

Grass/Brush Fire

June 5

9:36 to 10:58 a.m., 534 W. Shiloh St.

June 8

9:17 to 10:19 p.m., 633 25th St. SE.

Trash Fire

June 8

9:03 to 9:17 a.m., 1324 Margaret St.

First- Responder-Paris

June 5

11:21 to 11:26 a.m., 150 47th St. SE.

1:33 to 3:18 p.m., 6700 Highway 82W.

1:56 to 2:10 p.m., 2545 W. Houston St.

June 6

6:53 to 7:05 a.m., 3110 Ne Loop 286.

7:31 to 7:43 p.m., 1924 E. Booth St.

June 7

6:12 to 8:02 a.m., 5100 Highway 19/24.

11:32 to 11:58 a.m., 2440 Hubbard St.

10:18 to 10:38 p.m., 1246 15th St. SE.

June 8

12:33 to 12:52 a.m., 3045 Wood Hollow.

10:05 to 10:08 a.m., 1001 e. Austin St.

3:43 to 4:05 p.m., 1940 N. Collegiate Dr.

8 to 8:19 p.m., 3045 Wood Hollow.

Vehicle Crash with Injury

June 6

10:02 to 10:31 p.m., 1900 Clarksville St.

June 7

12:11 to 12:33 p.m., 1215 Lamar Ave.

June 8

6:58 to 7:46 a.m., 4620 Lamar Ave.

Public Service

June 5

8:04 to 8:19 a.m., 344 Hearon St.

11:27 to 11:39 a.m., 2950 Cypress Dr.

4:16 to 4:24 p.m., 2675 N. main St.

June 6

8:01 a.m., to 5:30 p.m., 3899 Lake Crook Road.

2 to 2:11 p.m., 2332 Simpson St.

2:38 to 3:44 p.m., 3231 Hubbard St.

9:49 to 9:59 p.m., 2500 N. Main St.

June 7

7:54 a.m., to 9:42 p.m., 2800 Lake Crook Road.

June 8

2:26 to 2:35 p.m., 344 Hearon St.

10:43 to 11:43 p.m.2675 41st St. SE.

5:19 to 5:41 a.m., 3920 alpine Sr.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.