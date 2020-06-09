JUNE 5 to JUNE 9
Structure Fire, Alarm, Smoke
June 5
8:17 to 8:27 a.m., 3110 Lamar Ave.
June 7
1:41 to 1:56 p.m., 4115 Dawn Dr.
7:47 to 9:09 p.m., 343 Brown Ave.
Grass/Brush Fire
June 5
9:36 to 10:58 a.m., 534 W. Shiloh St.
June 8
9:17 to 10:19 p.m., 633 25th St. SE.
Trash Fire
June 8
9:03 to 9:17 a.m., 1324 Margaret St.
First- Responder-Paris
June 5
11:21 to 11:26 a.m., 150 47th St. SE.
1:33 to 3:18 p.m., 6700 Highway 82W.
1:56 to 2:10 p.m., 2545 W. Houston St.
June 6
6:53 to 7:05 a.m., 3110 Ne Loop 286.
7:31 to 7:43 p.m., 1924 E. Booth St.
June 7
6:12 to 8:02 a.m., 5100 Highway 19/24.
11:32 to 11:58 a.m., 2440 Hubbard St.
10:18 to 10:38 p.m., 1246 15th St. SE.
June 8
12:33 to 12:52 a.m., 3045 Wood Hollow.
10:05 to 10:08 a.m., 1001 e. Austin St.
3:43 to 4:05 p.m., 1940 N. Collegiate Dr.
8 to 8:19 p.m., 3045 Wood Hollow.
Vehicle Crash with Injury
June 6
10:02 to 10:31 p.m., 1900 Clarksville St.
June 7
12:11 to 12:33 p.m., 1215 Lamar Ave.
June 8
6:58 to 7:46 a.m., 4620 Lamar Ave.
Public Service
June 5
8:04 to 8:19 a.m., 344 Hearon St.
11:27 to 11:39 a.m., 2950 Cypress Dr.
4:16 to 4:24 p.m., 2675 N. main St.
June 6
8:01 a.m., to 5:30 p.m., 3899 Lake Crook Road.
2 to 2:11 p.m., 2332 Simpson St.
2:38 to 3:44 p.m., 3231 Hubbard St.
9:49 to 9:59 p.m., 2500 N. Main St.
June 7
7:54 a.m., to 9:42 p.m., 2800 Lake Crook Road.
June 8
2:26 to 2:35 p.m., 344 Hearon St.
10:43 to 11:43 p.m.2675 41st St. SE.
5:19 to 5:41 a.m., 3920 alpine Sr.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.