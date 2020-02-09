FEB. 7 to FEB. 8
Paris Police Department
Robert Dale Spradlin, 37: Motion to revoke/thft of property, $750 to $2,500.
Bobby Gene King, 51: Possess-ion of a controlled substance, penalty group 2-A, less than 2 ounces.
Lamar County Sheriff’s Office
James Kelly Maddox, 56: Aggravated assault/date/family/household member with a weapon.
Courtney Nicole Hignight, 31: County court commit/assault causing bodily injury.
Joshua Ray Jordan, 36: Judgment nisi/fraudulent use/possession of identifying information.
Shondell Abagayle Cogbill, 48: County court commit/motion to revoke-driving while intoxicated, county court commit/resisting arrest/search/transport.
Brenda Marie Day, 33: County court commit/motion to adjudicate guilt-possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 3, less than 28 grams (two counts).
Jaylon Terell King, 22: County court commit/criminal mischief, 750 to $2,500.
David C. Finkley, 71: Public intoxication.
Jazmine Drew Simpson, 27: County court commit/motion to adjuducate guilt/possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces.
Stoney Lynn Wilkins, 34: Distirct court commit/Possession of a conrolled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram.
Constable Precinct 5
Kevin Brian Berry, 39: Driving while intoxicated.
Department of Public Safety
Devin Blaine Tidwell, 18: Possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces, minor in possession of alcoholic beverage.
