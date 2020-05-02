Ten free online courses are being offered by the Paris Junior College Continuing Education Department, now through June 30.
The courses are available 24 hours a day and are self-paced. Students will have three months to complete the course. Starting July 1, the courses return to the regular price of $125. To view the courses, go to www.ed2go.com/pariscc and type “free” in the search box that appears at the top of the page.
The following courses will appear: creating web pages, creating WordPress websites, fundamentals of supervision and management, twelve steps to a successful job search, keys to effective communication, managing customer service, marketing your business on the internet, personal finance, small business marketing on a shoestring and individual excellence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.