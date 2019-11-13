Good morning, Red River Valley!
This morning offers another frigid start as the overnight low has dropped us to 22 degrees before sunrise. Wind chill is just 13 degrees. The good news: It is going to warm up.
Today will be sunny with a high near 48 as winds come from the south at 5 to 10 mph as an upper low slides east across Central and South Texas. Although that will like create some rain chances to our south, the Red River Valley should remain dry.
Tonight will drop to near freezing, about 33 degrees, leading us into an even warmer Thursday with a high near 53. Thursday night will be mostly clear as winds turn again to come from the north and the overnight low drops to about 30.
Friday and Saturday will be a fairly good repeat before slight rain chances return for Sunday.
Enjoy the sunny weather and have a great Wednesday!
