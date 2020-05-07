A Reopen Paris protest will be held Saturday at 10 a.m. at the intersection of Lamar Avenue and Loop 286.
Jeremy Ellis, one of the event’s organizers, said the protest would be a peaceful demonstration to voice displeasure at the mandate that Texas businesses can only operate at 25% capacity.
