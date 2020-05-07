Gov. Greg Abbott has allowed his stay at home order to expire, and he’s instituted a multi-phase approach to reopening Texas businesses. In Phase 1, restaurants, retailers, theaters and malls can reopen at 25% maximum occupancy. Abbott said Phase 2 may begin mid-May if the rate of new Covid-19 infections remains low and hospital capacity remains available. During that phase, gyms, salons and barbershops hope they may open. Do you agree with the phased rollout?

