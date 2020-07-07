JULY 4 TO JULY 7
Paris Police Department
Justin Michael King, 24: Violation of parole.
Jordan Jeremiah Monterrubio, 23: 10 counts of burglary of a vehicle.
Sheri Ann Jansen, 42: Possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces.
Charles Ray Miles Jr., 37: Bond surrender for criminal trespass.
Lamar County Sheriff’s Office
Tyler Lloyd Hudson, 18: County Court Commit for aggravated resisting arrest.
Michael Shane Hignight, 50: County Court Commit for criminal trespass.
Brandy Lee Ludlow-Cardona, 35: Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram; fraudulent use/possession of identifying information; and bond reset for fraudulent use/possession of identifying information.
Leslie Bernard Adams, 26: Possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces.
Jarrick Dalton Watkins, 25: Public intoxication.
Mable Leonna Anderson, 32: Motion to adjudicate guilt for abandoning/endangering a child.
Ismael Rueda Gonzalez, 31: No driver’s license, when unlicensed, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Matthew Brown, 26: Criminal mischief, more than $100 but less than $750; assault causing bodily injury, driving while license invalid, no liability insurance and failure to appear.
Terrance Joseph Brown, 19: Assault causing bodily injury and criminal mischief, $100-$750.
Andre Demond Johnson, 28: Driving while license invalid with a previous conviction.
Reno Police Department
Tina Marie Harris, 38: Public intoxication.
Eddie Kyle Dean, 53: Two counts of assault of a family/household member by impeding breathing.
